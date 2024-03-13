Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.74. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 944,410 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 4.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

