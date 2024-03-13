WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAFD. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Get WaFd alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WaFd

WaFd Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $27.54 on Friday. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WaFd by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WaFd by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,556 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 192,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.