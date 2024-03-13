Walleye Capital LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,443 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $235.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

