Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $8.84 Million Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $339,965,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,812,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $143,092,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $62,965,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,004,000.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at 129.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 100.69. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

