Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 67,964 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

