Waltonchain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $241,082.18 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $241,082.18 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,861,101 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

