Wanchain (WAN) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $61.44 million and $4.86 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00073545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,666,481 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

