WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 117.8% in February

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the February 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of WaveDancer stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. WaveDancer has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

