Weibo (WB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 183.5% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,610,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after buying an additional 647,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

