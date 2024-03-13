Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,901,459 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 10.01% of AerCap worth $1,317,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AerCap by 34.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AerCap by 96.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AER opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.