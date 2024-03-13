Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.94% of AutoZone worth $851,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,059.51 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,152.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,783.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,652.85. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

