Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,146,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,494 shares of company stock worth $13,055,496. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.