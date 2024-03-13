Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 4,160,768 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $925,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

