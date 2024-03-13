Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $932,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.0% during the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,631.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

