Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 221,571 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,571 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $666,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 508,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $538.28 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $543.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.80.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.07.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

