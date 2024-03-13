Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,301,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,971,724 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.32% of American International Group worth $1,412,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

