Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,187,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,359,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $13,205,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. 7,078,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,015,756. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

