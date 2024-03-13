Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,187,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,359,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $13,205,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. 7,078,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,015,756. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.