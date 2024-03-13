Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $594.77. The company had a trading volume of 213,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.02 and a 200 day moving average of $517.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

