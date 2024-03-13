Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $16.05 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.89. 206,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,346. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average is $245.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

