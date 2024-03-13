Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $20.89 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,265,119 shares of company stock worth $555,737,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of META stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.78. 5,119,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,919,889. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.56 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

