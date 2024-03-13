Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.10. 6,732,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,510,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

