Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.64. 1,553,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,946,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,833 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

