Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,529 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,998,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $565.54. The company had a trading volume of 220,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $565.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

