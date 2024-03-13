Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 2,156 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,892,000 after purchasing an additional 482,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 788,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,609,433 shares of company stock worth $751,592,429. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

