Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,268 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,339,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $31.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,260.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,032.44. The firm has a market cap of $583.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

