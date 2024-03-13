Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 17,374 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 15,018,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,213,918. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.