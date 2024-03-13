Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,479 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

