Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,896 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.08. 79,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,759. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $543.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

