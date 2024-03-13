West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 2.2 %

WFG opened at C$109.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.69. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$119.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.0285505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.