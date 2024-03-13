West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG opened at C$109.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 2.08. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$88.61 and a twelve month high of C$119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.69.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 4.0285505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

