West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,968,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,398,347. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,646. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

