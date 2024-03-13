West Paces Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.45. The stock had a trading volume of 344,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.70 and its 200 day moving average is $246.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

