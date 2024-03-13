West Paces Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.97. 3,447,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

