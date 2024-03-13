West Paces Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $549.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,946. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

