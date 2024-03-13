West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $764,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Prologis stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.34. 596,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

