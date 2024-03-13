West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. 9,311,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,112,955. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.