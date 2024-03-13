West Paces Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,720. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

