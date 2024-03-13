West Paces Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54. The firm has a market cap of $382.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.67.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

