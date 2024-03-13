West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 312 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.94. 655,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.79. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.00 and a 1-year high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.