West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $593.64. The stock had a trading volume of 413,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

