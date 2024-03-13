West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 16,443,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,475,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.