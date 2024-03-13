Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.35.

WAL stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

