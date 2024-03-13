Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAI opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

