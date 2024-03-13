WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Short Interest Up 106.3% in February

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the February 14th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of WeTrade Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

WeTrade Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WETG opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. WeTrade Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.42.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.