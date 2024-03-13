William Blair Comments on Couchbase, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Couchbase in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $27.65 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $5,062,110. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after buying an additional 441,704 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Couchbase by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,051,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Couchbase by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

