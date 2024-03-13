William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Compass Diversified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.