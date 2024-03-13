WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.06

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.06 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 3477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 379,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

