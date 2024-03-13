WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.39

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 3191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $794.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 318,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

