WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,617 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.71. 296,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,333. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.20 and a 52-week high of $180.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

