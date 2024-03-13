WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 68 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

